Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Pius
Resources
Ashley Garnet Schaefer

Ashley Garnet Schaefer Obituary
Ashley Garnet Schaefer

Edgewood - Ashley Schaefer passed away at her home in Edgewood on Monday surrounded by family and friends. She has been courageously fighting brain cancer and was a true warrior rockstar the entire way. She was even able to graduate with her Beechwood class of 2019. She also continued with her cheer, softball and camping all summer. Service will be held at St. Pius, September 5th at 5pm w/ a celebration of life to follow at home. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to cancer research. Please also leave a note on #Schaeferstrong fb.Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com. Ashley will be greatly missed, as in her words Never a victim, Always a Fighter.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019
