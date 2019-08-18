Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
Amelia, OH
View Map
Amelia - Ashley Gill (nee Fannin), a resident of Amelia, passed away peacefully at her home on August 15, 2019 at the age of 35. Ashley was the cherished wife of Justin Gill, devoted and loving mother of twin daughters, Emory and Evelyn, beloved daughter of Jennifer Rush (Billy Rush) and the late Joseph Fannin, dear sister of Joseph Fannin II, beloved daughter-in-law of Steve and Terri Gill. Also survived by her grandfather, Harold Fannin and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 20 from 5-8 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Bernadette Church in Amelia. Interment at Pierce Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to her husband, Justin, to be used for the girls' college fund or to Metavivor at www.metavivor.org. www.ecnurre.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
