Ashley Lynne Yelton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ashley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ashley Lynne Yelton

Cincinnati - Yelton, Ashley Lynne. Beloved mother of Scarlett Priscilla Gally. Loving daughter of the late Richard Timothy Yelton and Linda Susan (nee Evans) Yelton. Dear niece of Beth (late Timothy) Wernery, Melvin Evans, Kim Yelton (Conley Hayes) and the late Nickki Yelton and Debbie Fisher. Dear cousin of Christina (Brian) Grote, Megan (Adam) Tieger, Garvin Nickell, Shawn (Tiffany) Mahaney, and Casey (Cody) Gavin Preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilbur M. and Norma Jean (Mason) Evans and Marion "Bud" and Alice (Gillikin) Yelton. Ashley had a caring soul and would do anything for anyone. She was a dear, loyal friend who was always there for anyone. She had a strong work ethic and was a lover of animals, especially her two cats, Greta and Orchid. Passed away on May 24th at the age of 35. Visitation and Funeral Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scarlett Gally Education Fund c/o Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Checks may be made to Scarlett Gally. www.neidhardminges.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved