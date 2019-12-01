Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ashley McIntosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ashley McIntosh

Add a Memory
Ashley McIntosh Obituary
Ashley McIntosh

Burlington - Ashley Opal McIntosh, 28, of Burlington, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Ashley loved spending time with her family, especially with her niece and nephews. She had a big heart and was always trying to make the people around her smile. Ashley also loved listening to and attending concerts of MGK.

Survivors include mother, Wanda Stanton of Burlington; her father, Steve Sweeney; step-dad, Stephen Stanton; brother, Zachary (Nitosha) McIntosh of Ludlow; sister, Jessie Ferguson of Burlington; step-sister, Brittany Stanton; 1 niece and 4 nephews.

Visitation is on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 11:00 AM to the time of service at 1:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ashley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -