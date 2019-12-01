|
Ashley McIntosh
Burlington - Ashley Opal McIntosh, 28, of Burlington, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Ashley loved spending time with her family, especially with her niece and nephews. She had a big heart and was always trying to make the people around her smile. Ashley also loved listening to and attending concerts of MGK.
Survivors include mother, Wanda Stanton of Burlington; her father, Steve Sweeney; step-dad, Stephen Stanton; brother, Zachary (Nitosha) McIntosh of Ludlow; sister, Jessie Ferguson of Burlington; step-sister, Brittany Stanton; 1 niece and 4 nephews.
Visitation is on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 11:00 AM to the time of service at 1:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019