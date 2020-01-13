Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Crescent Springs - Aubrey Linn Enzweiler, was born and passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Aubrey is survived by her parents, John P. and Jessica A. (nee Wilcox) Enzweiler; sister, Addison Enzweiler; maternal grandparents, Joe and Patti Wilcox; paternal grandparents, Jay and Linda Enzweiler; aunts and uncles, Christa (Chris) Knollman, Justin Wilcox, Michael (Maria) Enzweiler and Katie (Paul) DeNeve; cousins, Linnley, Avery, Myla and Mikey. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Thursday, January 16th at Blessed Sacrament Church 2409 Dixie Highway, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Interment Highland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, HEARTS Northern Kentucky, c/o Missing Alexis, P.O. Box 236 Union, KY 41091. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
