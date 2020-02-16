|
Audrey Beck
Fairfield - Audrey Heitker Beck, beloved mother of Donald Beck, Karen Beck and Jeannette (Bernard) Boraten, loving grandmother of Travis, Cory, Austin, Ellie, Jeff and Evan, dear great grandmother of Jacob and Hannah, sister of the late Dorthea Monahan and the late Marian Schreiber. Retired Federated Dept. Stores Supervisor, avid Reds fan, enjoyed traveling abroad, St Martin Bingo Volunteer for more than 30 years. Died, Friday, February 14, 2020, age 85. Visitation in St Martin of Tours Church, Cheviot, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Burial in St. Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Martin of Tours Church. 3720 St. Martins Pl, Cheviot (45211) or the . Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020