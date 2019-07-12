Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Audrey Begley Obituary
Audrey Begley

Sanders - Audrey Begley, 55, of Sanders, KY, formerly of Ludlow, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She loved cooking and working in her garden but mostly she loved spending time with her family. Audrey will be greatly missed by her daughters, Brittney Gonzales of Clovis, NM, Amber Rich of Dayton, OH; mother, Martha Begley; brothers, Edward Begley of Sanders, Harry "Doc" Begley of Ludlow; sisters, Loretta Rogers of Glenco, Phyliss Marlett of Dry Ridge and grandchild, Bridgette Gonzales. She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Begley and sister, Lydia Casey. A celebration of her life is on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 12 to July 13, 2019
