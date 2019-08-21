|
|
Audrey "Karen" Desotelle
- - Audrey "Karen" Desotelle (nee Highley) Born August 16, 1955, Passed away August 17, 2019.
Beloved wife of 30 years to Gene Desotelle, loving mother of Becky Watt of Mason, Ohio, Ricky (Rhonda) Watt, Jr., of Pittsgrove Township, NJ, Stephanie Meadows and John Desotelle of Mason, Ohio. Adored Mommom to Andrew Elliott, Brooke Watt, Ricky Watt III, and Isabella Meadows. Cherished sister of Ralph Highley, Jr., Bryan (Linda) Highley, and Cheryl (Ray) Jablow and many many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Ralph and Audrey Highley, and her sisters Brenda Smith and Nancy Schoettner.
Karen was born in Roxborough, PA, and lived in Glassboro, NJ until she moved to Blue Ash, Ohio and then Settled in Mason, Ohio in 1990. Karen enjoyed retirement by spending time with her family, volunteering with OMA (Opening Minds Through Art), working in her flower beds and relaxing in her pool.
Services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) from 9:00 AM -11:00 AM with a funeral service to follow beginning at 11:00 AM. A procession to Rose Hill Cemetery will follow immediately. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood at Hoxworth Blood Centers or donating in her memory to Matthew 25 Ministries.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019