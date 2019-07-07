Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:15 AM
St. John Fisher Church
3227 Church St
Newtown, OH
Audrey Elaine (Sharp) Rapien


1940 - 2019
Audrey Elaine (Sharp) Rapien Obituary
Audrey Elaine Rapien (nee Sharp)

Anderson Twp. - Audrey Elaine Rapien (nee Sharp) age 78 of Anderson Twp., passed away on June 30, 2019.

Audrey is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Harry. She was the beloved mother of Jenny Kaeppner, loving grandmother of Emily, Charlotte and Andrew Kaeppner, dear aunt of Lisa (Dan) Ondrus and Lee (Gail) Buerkle, and great-aunt of Danny Ondrus, and Christopher and Sean Buerkle. She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Anna May (Vail) Sharp, sister Lucretia Buerkle, and dear friend Carol Merman. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Fisher Church, 3227 Church St., Newtown, on Saturday, July 13 th at 11:15 am. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 am. A private family inurnment will take place at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. For the complete obituary please go to www.tpwhite.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019
