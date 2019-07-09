|
Audrey Elaine Rapien (nee Sharp)
Anderson Twp. - Audrey Elaine Rapien (nee Sharp) age 78 of Anderson Twp., passed away on June 30, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Fisher Church, 3227 Church St., Newtown, on Saturday, July 13th at 11 am. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 am. A private family inurnment will take place at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. For the complete obituary please go to www.tpwhite.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 9, 2019