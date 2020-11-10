1/1
Audrey Gangwish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Gangwish

Independence - Audrey Madeline Gangwish, age 92, of Independence, KY passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Peggy Williams (Robert) and Dale Klare (Kathy); and step-children, Richard Gangwish and Renee Bricking (Tom); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Audrey was preceded in passing by her first husband, Walter Klare; second husband, Richard Gangwish; parents, Avery and Irene Justice; daughter, Jenny Merrill. A graveside service will be held for immediate family members at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 11:30 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of St. Elizabeth 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middendorf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved