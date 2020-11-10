Audrey Gangwish
Independence - Audrey Madeline Gangwish, age 92, of Independence, KY passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Peggy Williams (Robert) and Dale Klare (Kathy); and step-children, Richard Gangwish and Renee Bricking (Tom); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Audrey was preceded in passing by her first husband, Walter Klare; second husband, Richard Gangwish; parents, Avery and Irene Justice; daughter, Jenny Merrill. A graveside service will be held for immediate family members at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 11:30 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of St. Elizabeth 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com