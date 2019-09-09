|
Audrey J. Hands
Pierce Twp - Audrey J. Hands (nee Veit) beloved wife of James A. Hands Jr., devoted mother of Shirley J. (Jay) Mason, John M. (Maureen) Hands, Jennifer L. (Bruce) Brown, and James A. (Nancy) Hands III, dear sister of James R. Veit, loving grandmother of Aly, Zak, Nick, Charlotte, Max, Robby, Maggie, Jack, Katie, and Elise. Sept. 6, 2019. Age 84 years. Residence Pierce Twp.
Service at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church, 7515 Forest Rd., Anderson Twp., on Thur. Sept. 12, at 1:30 PM. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Wed. from 5:30-7:30 PM. Memorials to or Anderson Hills United Methodist Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 9, 2019