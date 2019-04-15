|
Audrey Jean Boggs
Latonia - Audrey Jean Boggs (nee. Ernst), 89, of Latonia, passed away on Saturday, April 13th at St. Elizabeth Hospital - Edgewood. She was a retired nurse's aide at the Baptist Convalescent Home, Newport. Jean was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Perkins; second husband, James Roy Boggs; daughter, Barbara Boggs; son, James R. Boggs; sisters, Maxine Bonar & Marilyn Perkins and brother, Carl T. Ernst. She is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline (Chip) McVicar, Rebecca (David) Thompson, Linda Boggs & Carla Roth; sons, John, Joe (Lori) & Jerry Boggs; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m., with the Funeral Ceremony to follow at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 16th at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. The interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to the ALS Association KY Chapter, 8640 Haines Drive, Suite F, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019