Cincinnati - Audrey Johnson of Cincinnati. Beloved wife of the late Bob Johnson. Loving mother of Stephanie (Chuck) Gates, Amy (Bill) Gruber, Tim (Mary Beth) Johnson, and Dale (Jonelle Thompson) Johnson. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Andrew, Robert, William, Annie, Tim, Kevin, and Stuart. Proud great grandmother of Jake, Noah, Pete, Heidi, James, Norah, Asher, and the late Dominic. Devoted sister of the late Rita Boedker, the late James McCaffrey, the late Eileen McCaffrey, and the late Donald McCaffrey. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM on Thursday, May 28 at St. Gertrude, 7630 Shawnee Run Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Audrey may be directed to The Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers or Hospice of Cincinnati. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Gertrude
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
