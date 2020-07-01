Audrey Kaestle
- - Audrey Kaestle, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Age 87. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Elizabeth Kaestle. Survived by beloved siblings, Norbert Kaestle and Loraine Kaestle along with many loving cousins. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family at Our Lord Christ the King Church. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Southwest Ohio or St. Rita School for the Deaf. Online condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.