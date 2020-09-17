Audrey Koch



Cincinnati - Audrey M Koch passed away peacefully on Sept 17. A lifelong resident of Cincinnati, Audrey was born in 1927 and graduated from Hughes High School. She was preceded in death by her husband Karl, mother and father Margaret and Fred Gropengieser, and siblings Donald and Jean. Audrey leaves behind her children David (Shelley) Koch and Peggy (Robert) Bolin; her grandchildren, Josh (Jennifer) Koch and Ashley (Mike) Donohue; and great grandchildren, Eliana, Ethan, Miles and Isaac. Funeral service will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Home, Sept 21, 2:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to the Christian Village at Mason, 411 Western Row Rd, Mason, Ohio 45040.









