1/1
Audrey Louise Melish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Louise Melish

Cincinnati - (nee McLane) beloved wife of the late Anthony C. Melish, loving mother of Barb (Dan) Hardwick, dear grandmother of Nick (Megan) Baird, great grandmother of Max, Maddie and Maverick Baird, sister of Ruth and the late Jim, Bill, Donald, Mildred, Lucille, Laverne and Delores; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Audrey passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., 45224 on Thursday, October 15 from 10 AM until 11 AM. Funeral Service following at Arlington Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Rd., 45231 at 11:30 AM. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved