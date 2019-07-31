|
|
Audrey Louise Shields
Florence - Audrey Louise Shields (neé Patrick), 88 years of age, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Shields. Audrey is survived by her children, Margie Brill, Barbara Shields, James Shields (Lisa), and Jerry Shields (Late wife Tina); her grandchildren, Cyndi Stary (Eric), Ashley Roeding (Brian), Adam Brill (Hope), Brandon Shields (Emily), Jenna Hellekson (Josiah), Justin Shields (Trisha), Tasha Shields, Brett Stith and Austin Stith; and 21 Great-Grandchildren. Audrey will be remembered for her love of family, especially her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and attending church when she was able. Visitation will take place on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Richwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 31, 2019