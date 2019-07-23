|
|
Audrey M. Burkhart
- - Audrey M. beloved wife of Charles "Butz" Burkhart. Loving mother of Diane (Roger) Morris, Michael (Joan), Don "Art" (Nina),
Jim "Jay" (Joyce) and Kevin (Debbie) Burkhart. Devoted grandmother of 14 and 12 great-grandchildren. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on July 21, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Visitation will be Thursday July 25th 10:30 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thus. July 25th 1:00 P.M. at St. Vincent DePaul Church, 4026 River Road, 45204. Internment following at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 23, 2019