Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
348 Dudley Rd.
Edgewood, KY
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
348 Dudley Rd.
Edgewood, KY
View Map
Edgewood - Passed away November 18, 2019 beloved wife of Robert Pickett for 50 years, devoted mother of Sharon (Greg) Coleman, Grandmother of Zachary Washburn, Katlyn Coleman and Rachel (Justin) Hungler. Visitation will be held at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, Ky on Saturday November 23rd at 11am, service at noon. A private burial will be held later at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/giving/gifts/tribute
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
