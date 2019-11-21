|
|
Audrey M. Pickett
(nee Roser)
Edgewood - Passed away November 18, 2019 beloved wife of Robert Pickett for 50 years, devoted mother of Sharon (Greg) Coleman, Grandmother of Zachary Washburn, Katlyn Coleman and Rachel (Justin) Hungler. Visitation will be held at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, Ky on Saturday November 23rd at 11am, service at noon. A private burial will be held later at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/giving/gifts/tribute
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019