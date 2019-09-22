|
|
Audrey S. McMillen
Greenhills - (nee Seifert) beloved wife, for over 66 years, of William W. "Bill" McMillen, loving mother of William D. "Bill" (Teresa) McMillen and Sharon "Sherry" McMillen, cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Kurt) Gaertner, Suzanne (Thor) Waller and Christine McMillen, ecstatic and adoring great grandmother of Jameson Gaertner, sister of David (Shelia) Seifert, aunt to Robin Seifert LaPrete and Andrew Seifert. Audrey was an enthusiastic and much loved volunteer mentoring 1st and 2nd grade classes along with participating in the Ohio Reads program for elementary school students and assisting in the high school home economics sewing class. She also was active in delivering "meals on wheels" and was a wedding coordinator at her church. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Friday September 13, 2019 at age 90. Visitation Thursday, September 26, 6:30-8:30 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 3425 Harrison Ave. (45211) and also Friday 12 PM until time of service at 1PM at Northminster Presbyterian Church 703 Compton Rd. (45231). Memorials may be made to Greenhills-Forest Park Kiwanis Foundation or Northminster Presbyterian Church. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019