Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Vivian Church
7600 Winton Road
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vivian Church
August F. Geier Jr.


1929 - 2019
August F. Geier Jr. Obituary
August F. Geier Jr.

Cincinnati - husband of Frances (nee Wallbrech) for 61 years, father of Butch, Mike and Joe (Shannon) Geier, grandfather of Ashley, Betty, August "BJ", Felicia, Melvin "Scott", Tiffany and Jason, great grandfather of six. August was the owner of Geier Industeries. He passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Road, 45224 on Tuesday, July 9 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019
