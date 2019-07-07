|
August F. Geier Jr.
Cincinnati - husband of Frances (nee Wallbrech) for 61 years, father of Butch, Mike and Joe (Shannon) Geier, grandfather of Ashley, Betty, August "BJ", Felicia, Melvin "Scott", Tiffany and Jason, great grandfather of six. August was the owner of Geier Industeries. He passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Road, 45224 on Tuesday, July 9 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019