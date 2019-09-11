|
|
Austin Short
Euclid - (1958-2019) Austin Short, beloved father, brother, son, colleague & friend, died on Saturday, July 27th at the age of 61 in Euclid, OH. He is survived by his two children, Andrew & Jen Short, his grandson Emmett Short, and his two siblings, Maralyn Feige and David Short. Austin was born on June 23rd, 1958 in Cincinnati, OH to Robert Short & Madeleine King Short, both deceased. Graduated from University of Cincinnati and then received his MBA from Xavier before going on to enjoy a successful, thirty-five year career as a sales and marketing executive in the medical adhesives industry. He was an avid runner, chef and world-traveler, but will be remembered most for his wonderful sense of humor and unwavering loyalty to friends & family. A celebration of life will be held at one of his favorite restaurants, the Montgomery Inn Boathouse in Cincinnati, OH , on Saturday, September 14th.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019