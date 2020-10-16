1/1
Barb Riedy
Colerain Twp. - Barb Riedy. Beloved wife of the late Charles Riedy for 52 years. Devoted mother of Ron (Jackie) Riedy, Ken Riedy, Sandy Pizzo, and Joe Riedy. Also survived by 9 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren. Barb was loved by many friends and family. Barb passed away on October 13, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Member of Church of the Assumption (Mt. Healthy). Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, October 19th from 9 AM to 10:30 AM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. A Memorial Mass will take place immediately following the visitation at 11 AM at the Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph St., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Inurnment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League, 4850 Groh Ln., Fairfield, OH 45014. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
OCT
19
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
