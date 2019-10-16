|
|
Barb Rothenberg
Loveland - Barb (nee Rose), beloved wife of Mike Rothenberg, who was by her side and a constant source of comfort throughout her entire 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Loving daughter of the late Mel and Rovenia (nee Hubbs) Rose, cherished sister of Mel (Tammy) Rose, Debbie Rose, Faye (the late Ed) Myers and Marilyn (Don) Newman, the sweet aunt of Christian Rose and the late Johnny Cox. She is also survived by her dear friend, Nancy Timerding, many cousins, and her four-footed child, Chewey. Barb passed away on Tuesday, October 15th at the age of 57. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20th from 12Noon until the time of the funeral service, 2PM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236) Kenwood. Interment will be held on Monday, at 11AM at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Barb's family would like to thank the people that made Barb's life better by visiting, calling and sending gifts to her throughout her illness, especially her Norwood High School classmates. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the non-kill animal shelter of your choice, or , PO Box 633597 (45263-3597). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019