Barbara A. Biggs
Cincinnati - Barbara A. Biggs, 52, passed away on July 6, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Jerry and Ida Biggs. Beloved sister of Donald (Joan) Biggs, Sylvia (Mike) Ramsey, and Ronald (Amy) Biggs. Dear aunt of five and great aunt of two. Visitation is Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 9 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pike, Springdale, Ohio 45246. Burial Reading Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family suggests contributions to Special Olympics of Hamilton County. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 9, 2019