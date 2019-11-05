|
|
Barbara A. Broxterman
Cincinnati - Barbara A. (Nee: Mirus) beloved wife of the late William Broxterman. Devoted mother of Pam (Ron) Webb and Bill Broxterman. Cherished grandmother of Lindsay and Samuel Webb. Loving sister of Joe (Gerry), Jim (Jenny) Mirus and the late Janet Schardine. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Evelyn Mirus. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Barb passed away on Nov. 2nd, 2019 at the age of 77. Visitation will take place at Shiloh Methodist Church, 5261 Foley Rd, on Thurs. Nov. 7th from 11:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00pm. If so desired, memorials may be made to the SPCA, 3949 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Radel Funeral Home serving the family 451-8800 or www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019