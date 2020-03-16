|
|
Barbara A. (nee Lemming) Cain, 73 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on March 13, 2020. Barbara was born February 1, 1947 in Covington, KY to Marion and Reva Lewallen Lemming. Barbara was a homemaker. She was always volunteering at the Newport Salvation Army where she was a Senior Soldier. She loved her family, grandchildren and playing Bingo. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Glen Cain, sons ,Glen Cain, Jr., and James Albert Cain, also sister, Marian Metzger. Barbara is survived by her Daughter, Reba Cain, Son, Robert Cain, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Friday, March 20, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp - Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York Street, Newport, Kentucky with the service to follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army Newport, 340 West 10th Street, P.O. Box 72271, Newport, KY 41071. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020