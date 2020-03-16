Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Cain


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Barbara A. Cain Obituary
Barbara A. (nee Lemming) Cain, 73 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on March 13, 2020. Barbara was born February 1, 1947 in Covington, KY to Marion and Reva Lewallen Lemming. Barbara was a homemaker. She was always volunteering at the Newport Salvation Army where she was a Senior Soldier. She loved her family, grandchildren and playing Bingo. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Glen Cain, sons ,Glen Cain, Jr., and James Albert Cain, also sister, Marian Metzger. Barbara is survived by her Daughter, Reba Cain, Son, Robert Cain, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Friday, March 20, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp - Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York Street, Newport, Kentucky with the service to follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army Newport, 340 West 10th Street, P.O. Box 72271, Newport, KY 41071. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -