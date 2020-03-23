Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
9:45 AM
Arlington Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Morsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Morsch

Add a Memory
Barbara A. Morsch Obituary
Barbara A. Morsch

Finneytown, OH - Barbara A. Morsch (nee Glardon) Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Morsch. Dear mother of Darlene (Jack) Holt and Brian (Stacey) Morsch. Loving grandmother of Sarah, Jessica and Logan Gadberry, Brayden Holt, Chelsea and Peyton Morsch. Devoted sister of Janet Gollahan, Dale Glardon and the late Gerald and Ronald Glardon. Passed away suddenly on Saturday March 21, 2020. Age 74 years. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble at the family gathering area of Arlington Memorial Gardens on Thursday, March 26 at 9:45 for a graveside service at 10AM. Memorials may be directed to the Susan B. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -