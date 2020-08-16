Barbara A. Rosenfelder



Union Twp. - Barbara A. Rosenfelder, beloved sister of Jan (the late Don) Iannitti, daughter of the late Victor and Mary Rosenfelder, dear aunt of Tina, Jennifer, Paul (Tina), John, Jeff, and Chris, great-aunt of Maggie and Tyler. Died Aug. 14, 2020 at age 72 years. Residence Union Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas More Church, Withamsville, on Wed. Aug. 19, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at Church on Wed. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to St. Thomas More Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









