Barbara A. Russo
Reading - Beloved wife of the late Edward V. Russo. Devoted mother of Bruce (Sharon), William, Kevin (Liz), Michele (Rick) Human, Paul (Mary Ann), Kimberly, Brian (Terri), Karla and the late Mark (survived by his children Barbara and Timothy). Cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 19. Dear sister of Sr. Mary William (nee Adele Luxford) and the late Jean Vicario. Departed on January 4, 2020 at the age of 93. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9th from 4 - 7 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 10th at 10 am at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 177 Siebenthaler Ave. Reading. Memorial Donations may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, https://www.hswo.org/donate or American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020