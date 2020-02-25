|
Barbara A. Schiele
Springfield Twp. - Barbara A. Schiele (nee Brown), beloved wife of the late Eugene "Gene" J. Schiele. Devoted mother of Donald (Barbara Altimari) Schiele, Kathleen (Daniel) Michael, Carolyn (James) Watson and Mark (Karen) Schiele. Loving grandmother of Gina, Tommy, Robert (Melanie), Steven, Timothy (Paige), James (Emily), Kyle,Tatiana, Jimmy and late Jennifer. Also survived by 6 great grandchildren and one due in April. Sister of Joan (Carl) Ronneberg, Janette (Tom) Carberry, John (late Diana) Brown, Peggy (Ernie) Barnhart and Michael (Anita) Brown. Also survived by sister-in-law of Helen (late Bud) Hargis, many nieces, nephews and friends. Barbara passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 84. Visitation at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. on Friday (Feb 28) from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Village at Mt. Healthy, 8097 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati 45231. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020