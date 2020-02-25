Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
2900 W. Galbraith Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
2900 W. Galbraith Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Schiele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Schiele

Add a Memory
Barbara A. Schiele Obituary
Barbara A. Schiele

Springfield Twp. - Barbara A. Schiele (nee Brown), beloved wife of the late Eugene "Gene" J. Schiele. Devoted mother of Donald (Barbara Altimari) Schiele, Kathleen (Daniel) Michael, Carolyn (James) Watson and Mark (Karen) Schiele. Loving grandmother of Gina, Tommy, Robert (Melanie), Steven, Timothy (Paige), James (Emily), Kyle,Tatiana, Jimmy and late Jennifer. Also survived by 6 great grandchildren and one due in April. Sister of Joan (Carl) Ronneberg, Janette (Tom) Carberry, John (late Diana) Brown, Peggy (Ernie) Barnhart and Michael (Anita) Brown. Also survived by sister-in-law of Helen (late Bud) Hargis, many nieces, nephews and friends. Barbara passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 84. Visitation at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. on Friday (Feb 28) from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Village at Mt. Healthy, 8097 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati 45231. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -