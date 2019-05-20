|
|
Barbara A. Voshefski
Sharonville - Barbara A. of Sharonville, passed away Saturday May 11, 2019. Widow of Leon Voshefski. Mother of Patti Gillen(John), Michael Voshefski(Drewry),Mary Beth Timmel(Steve), Peter Voshefski (Anne Tillery). Proud grandmother of Anne Gillen and Katherine O'Connor, Sarah and Ben Timmel, Lanie and Emma Voshefski, and Gabriel Wusziewski.
Friends may call Monday (TODAY) May 20th at 9:30 am. followed by funeral mass at 10:00 am. both at St. Saviour Catholic Church 4136 Myrtle Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45236. Memorials are suggested to . Condolences online at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 20, 2019