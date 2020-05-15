Barbara Ann Fedders
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Fedders

Walton - Barbara Ann Fedders (nee Smith), 70 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 14, 2020, with her husband, son, and sister at her side, shortly after her 44th wedding anniversary. Barb was born in January of 1950 to her late parents William Smith and Emalu Sprague Smith. She started her career working for Hilltop Concrete, Spector Freight, Gordon's Truck Line, Vanguard Trucking and Double D Express as an accountant and traffic manager. Later Barbara worked as an instructor at Diet Workshop. Finally, she worked as an assistant accountant at Huff Reality until her retirement in 2011. Left to mourn her passing is her loving husband, Henry Fedders, Jr.; her dear son, John Fedders (Kristin Collins); her loving grandchildren, Logan and Molly Fedders; her beloved sister, Karen Houillion (Louis); and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Due to current health restrictions a private service and entombment will take place at the convenience of the family. A public Celebration of Life Service will take place once restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers memorials in Mrs. Fedders' name are suggested to Children's Hospital Medical Center, 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229 or the Neediest Kids of All, P.O. Box 636666, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is serving the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

www.stithfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved