Barbara Ann Hammond
Union - Barbara Ann Hammond (nee: Lee), "Mama Lee", age 91, died peacefully at her home in Union, KY on Sunday, August 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was raised in Chicago, IL and was an only child of Ann and Leonard Lee. She moved to Crown Point, IN with her late husband, Robert Hammond, where they raised their three children. In 1978 they moved to Union, KY with their teenage daughter. Barbara was a homemaker and active in the Boone County Homemakers organization where she was a member of the Hathaway club for over 40 years. She was also involved in the Red Hats, Joy Senior Group of First Church of Christ, and Union Presbyterian Seniors of Union Presbyterian Church. Barbara's favorite pastimes were playing cards, puzzles, crafts and entertaining family and friends. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and St. Patrick's Day was one of her favorite holidays. She always loved shopping for a bargain and taught her daughter and grand-daughters how to get the best deal! And, with Barbara, there was always room for dessert. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Barbara is survived by her daughter Lynn (Tim) Kleier of Florence, KY; sons, Gary (Debbie) Hammond of Crown Point, IN and Scott (Michelle) Hammond of Montgomery, TX; grandchildren, Katie, Kelly, Kevin, Rachel, Heidi, Jackie, Robert, Kristen, Kevin and many great-grandchildren who all lovingly called her "Mama Lee". A visitation for Barbara will be Thursday, August 29th from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. The service will be Friday, August 30th at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences can be left at linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019