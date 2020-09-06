Barbara Ann Inabnit



Union - Barbara A. Inabnit, 73 of Union, Kentucky passed away peacefully and in the company of family on Thursday, Sept. 3rd 2020 @ 6:30am. Born August 24th, 1947 in Covington, Kentucky Barbara was the daughter of the late Houston Starling Calhoun and Margaret Ann Calhoun. Barbara is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ronald A. Inabnit; Two sons, Ronald J. Inabnit and wife Yukari, of Ft. Thomas, KY and Stephan M. Inabnit of Burlington, KY; A sister, Juanita M. Griffin and husband John M. of Villa Hills, KY; A brother Richard L. Calhoun of Port Ritchie, FL; Two Sisters-in-law, Bonnie C. Calhoun of Cincinnati, OH and Carol A. Inabnit of Dry Ridge, KY; Three grandchildren, Stephan, Samantha and Nino; Seven nieces, Denise, Dana, Laura, Debbie, Kim, Tammy and Brenda; Nine nephews, Joseph, Johnny, Timothy, Anthony, Thomas, Tim, Ronald, Donald, Gary and several great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; brother Donald P. Calhoun of Cincinnati, OH and Brother-in-law Gary W. Inabnit of Dry Ridge, KY. Visitation will be held on Wed. September 9th at Don Catchen and Son's funeral home (3525 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, KY 41018) between the hours of 11:00am and 1:00pm with services immediately following visitation. A procession to Forest Lawn cemetery (3227 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018) with a short interment ceremony will follow the funeral service.









