Barbara Ann Quantock
Gig Harbor, WA - Barbara Ann Quantock passed away on March 23, 2019 in Gig Harbor, WA at the age of 72. She was loving mother to Lori (Frank) DiBisceglie, devoted grandmother to Mia DiBisceglie and Chloe DiBisceglie, cherished sister of Sharon (Dave) Montgomery and beloved "Aunt Maggie" to her five nieces and their families. Barb was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Pearl Quantock. She will be cremated and interred at Haven of Rest Memorial Park in Gig Harbor. No services are planned at this time, however memorial donations may be directed to The or the COPD Foundation.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 28, 2019