Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM



Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
212 Mount Mercy Drive
Pewee Valley, KY
Barbara Ann Speller Brandstetter


1935 - 2019
Barbara Ann Speller Brandstetter Obituary
Barbara Ann Speller Brandstetter

Louisville - Barbara Ann Speller Brandstetter, 83, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully July 16, 2019 at Episcopal Church Home with her family by her side. Barbara fought a valiant and courageous battle against Alzheimer's for over 10 years.

She was born October 8, 1935 in Cincinnati, OH to the late August and Barbara Speller. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Pewee Valley. Barbara was very active in charitable work, especially the TWIGS organization and volunteered for many years. She was an avid golfer until her health no longer allowed her to do so.

Along with her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. Brandstetter.

Those left to cherish her memory are her 7 children, Barry (Debbie) Brandstetter; Kurt (Julie) Brandstetter; Marcia Shivar; Diane (Peter) Kazunas; Ken (Christie) Brandstetter; Scott (Deanna) Brandstetter; and Lynn (Jeff) Land. She is also survived by a sister, Judy (Don) Strohofer; 16 Grandchildren; 13 Great-Grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 212 Mount Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, KY with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the , 6100 Dutchmans Lane, #401, Louisville, Kentucky 40205 or to Episcopal Church Home, 7504 Westport Rd., Louisville, KY 40222, where mom was lovingly cared for by Dr. Jane Cornett and the entire staff for the last 18 months.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 19, 2019
