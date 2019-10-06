Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Centennial Chapel at Christ Church Cathedral
318 East Fourth Street
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Anne (Mullen) Lopez


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Anne (Mullen) Lopez Obituary
Barbara Anne Lopez (née Mullen)

Cincinnati - Barbara Anne Lopez (née Mullen), cherished daughter of the late Joseph Mullen and late Ethel Mullen (née Glass); beloved sister of Thomas Mullen, Joan Mullen (Bill) and Lee Mullen (Sue); devoted mother of Thomas (Holly), Steven (Chris), and James (Jess); and adored grandmother of Kyra, Rebecca, Solaina, Tessa, Max, Adam, and Griffin; passed away on September 22, 2019 at the age of 80.

Barbara was born on February 2, 1939 in Little Rock, Arkansas. As a child, she loved horses and swimming. She was raised in Evanston, Illinois, received her undergraduate degree from Oberlin College in 1960, and her Medical Technology degree from Northwestern Hospital in Chicago. She raised her three sons in Berea and Cincinnati, Ohio where they shared her enthusiasm for sports; following the Reds, Bengals, and an assortment of other activities including basketball, tennis, and triathlon. She developed a passion for playing bridge and worked for 13 years at Christ Church Cathedral as a CPA continuing after retirement for 10 years as a member of the Altar Guild. Barbara loved to travel and would recount wonderful stories from her visits to England, France, Mexico, and Australia.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Centennial Chapel at Christ Church Cathedral: 318 East Fourth Street, Cincinnati, Ohio. Online memorials can be shared at the Shaw-Davis website (https://www.shaw-davis.com/notices/Barbara-Anne-Lopez). In lieu of flowers, Barbara's family encourages donations to the Hamilton County SPCA (https://www.spcacincinnati.org/donate/) or the Christ Church feeding ministry known as the "5000 Club" which feeds 200+ hungry people every week (https://cincinnaticathedral.com/e-donate/).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.