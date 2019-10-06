|
|
Barbara Anne Lopez (née Mullen)
Cincinnati - Barbara Anne Lopez (née Mullen), cherished daughter of the late Joseph Mullen and late Ethel Mullen (née Glass); beloved sister of Thomas Mullen, Joan Mullen (Bill) and Lee Mullen (Sue); devoted mother of Thomas (Holly), Steven (Chris), and James (Jess); and adored grandmother of Kyra, Rebecca, Solaina, Tessa, Max, Adam, and Griffin; passed away on September 22, 2019 at the age of 80.
Barbara was born on February 2, 1939 in Little Rock, Arkansas. As a child, she loved horses and swimming. She was raised in Evanston, Illinois, received her undergraduate degree from Oberlin College in 1960, and her Medical Technology degree from Northwestern Hospital in Chicago. She raised her three sons in Berea and Cincinnati, Ohio where they shared her enthusiasm for sports; following the Reds, Bengals, and an assortment of other activities including basketball, tennis, and triathlon. She developed a passion for playing bridge and worked for 13 years at Christ Church Cathedral as a CPA continuing after retirement for 10 years as a member of the Altar Guild. Barbara loved to travel and would recount wonderful stories from her visits to England, France, Mexico, and Australia.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Centennial Chapel at Christ Church Cathedral: 318 East Fourth Street, Cincinnati, Ohio. Online memorials can be shared at the Shaw-Davis website (https://www.shaw-davis.com/notices/Barbara-Anne-Lopez). In lieu of flowers, Barbara's family encourages donations to the Hamilton County SPCA (https://www.spcacincinnati.org/donate/) or the Christ Church feeding ministry known as the "5000 Club" which feeds 200+ hungry people every week (https://cincinnaticathedral.com/e-donate/).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019