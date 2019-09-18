|
Barbara Boget Cheney
Northport - Barbara J. Boget Cheney passed on July 21, 2019 at Northport Highlands, Northport, MI, with family at her side. Her family is grateful for the kindness and care shown to her by the Highlands staff.
She was an elegant woman, who from an early age, took care to dress distinctly and the staff took great care to help her greet each day in comfort and style. Barbara's lovely singing voice was often raised in song with the staff and others at the Highlands.
Born in Albuquerque, NM, to John and Anna Boget, she became the quintessential older sister to Paul. Her family moved to Cincinnati in 1949. She finished high school in Saint Bernard where she met William Cheney. They were married in 1951 and raised their children, Elise and John, in Wyoming, OH. Barbara's contributions to civic life included her early association with the Cincinnati Hills Garden Club, including chairmanship of the Garden Tour, serving her church, First Church of Christ, Scientist, Wyoming, as a reader and board member and her active participation in merchant associations through her eventual ownership of Gattle's of Ohio. But her great love was for family and se provided avenues for growth and entertainment for family and friends, especially on the water. Boating, water skiing, kayaking, sailing, canoeing, rafting, and fishing were all explored under her guidance.
Barbara enjoyed and supported the Cincinnati Symphony, the Cincinnati Nature Center, the Sierra Club, and the Little Traverse Conservancy. She is survived by her brother, Paul (Jennifer), children, Elise (Mike) and John (Polly); four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a niece; a nephew; three grandnieces and a grandnephew.
All will remember her generosity of spirit, style, and her endearing encouragement for people to have fun.
A private service for family was held in Michigan. Contributions in her name would be welcome at any local animal shelter.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019