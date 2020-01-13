|
Barbara Bosse
Delhi Twp. - (nee Wimmers) Beloved wife of the late Donald Bosse Sr., loving mother of Donna Knese, Carol Hillberg, Judy Bosse, Don (Barb) Bosse Jr., and Mary Kaye (Lorenza Williams Jr.) Bosse, dear grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Visitation will be at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike Wednesday, January 15th from 5-7PM. Funeral mass will be Thursday, January 16th 10AM at St. Dominic Church. The family would like to thank Mercy Health West Park for caring for mom for over 9 years. Memorials may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation Southwest Ohio Chapter. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020