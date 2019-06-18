Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt Washington, OH
View Map
Barbara Cartolano (nee Spalding)

Anderson Twp. - Barbara Cartolano (nee Spalding) wife of the late Judge Fred Cartolano, beloved mother of Claudia (David) Taylor and Charles (Lisa) Cartolano, dear grandmother of Alex and Sam Cartolano, Henry & Annabel Taylor. June 15, 2019 Resident of Anderson Township. Barbara graduated from Kansas University, former P&G sales and marketing manager and teacher for Cincinnati Public Schools. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt Washington on Thursday, June 20, at 11am. No visitation and no flowers. Contributions to the Retirement Fund for Religious Order of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 18, 2019
