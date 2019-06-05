|
Barbara Curry
Edgewood - Barbara Curry, 85, of Edgewood, surrounded by her family, went to be with the Lord Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. She was a retired music teacher for Covington Schools, piano teacher and organist for various local churches, member of Latonia Baptist Church, retired teachers, Homemakers of Warsaw and Friendship Force, Cincinnati.
Survived by son Paul (Laura) Curry; daughters Melanie Holten, Dr. Meribeth (Dave) Sabo and Martha (Vince) Karlage; grandchildren Alex Karlage, Evan Holten, Cole Karlage, Carson Curry, Matthew Sabo, Peyton Curry and Will Sabo.
Visitation 10 am until funeral service 12 noon, Saturday June 8 SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Interment Floral Hills Cemetery.
Memorials to Latonia Baptist Church Women's Missionary Group, 38th and Church St. Latonia, KY 41015 or to Warsaw Homemakers, C/O Gallatin County Cooperative Extension, P.O. Box 805 Warsaw, KY 41095-0805
For private online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 5 to June 7, 2019