Barbara D. Moore
Okeana, OH - Died on October 2, 2019. A retired school teacher. Survived by three sons, Ken (Judy) Moore, Doug (Mimi) Moore, and Clint (Scheryl) Moore; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Moore and brother, Thomas Denham. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Okeana United Methodist Church, 6481 Okeana-Drewersburg Rd, Okeana, Ohio, 45053. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the and/or the Okeana United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019