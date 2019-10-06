Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Okeana United Methodist Church
6481 Okeana-Drewersburg Rd
Okeana, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara D. Moore


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Barbara D. Moore Obituary
Barbara D. Moore

Okeana, OH - Died on October 2, 2019. A retired school teacher. Survived by three sons, Ken (Judy) Moore, Doug (Mimi) Moore, and Clint (Scheryl) Moore; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Moore and brother, Thomas Denham. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Okeana United Methodist Church, 6481 Okeana-Drewersburg Rd, Okeana, Ohio, 45053. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the and/or the Okeana United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now