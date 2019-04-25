|
|
Barbara Denham
West Chester - Barbara Jeanne Denham (nee Kirby) beloved wife of 64 years to Tom Denham. Loving mother of Holly Cheers and Jan Denham. Caring grandmother of Allison Cheers and Anthony Cheers. Sister of Dorothy Irene Kirby and the late Gerald, Joe and Roy Kirby. Barbara was a former member of Epworth United Methodist Church and currently a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church. She passed away April 23, 2019, at the age of 88 at Brookwood under Crossroads Hospice Care. Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 12 noon until the time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Faith Community United Methodist Church 8230 Cox Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019