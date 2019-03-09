|
|
Barbara Diehl
(nee Toerner)
Batavia - Wife of the late Albert Diehl. Loving companion of Timothy Doughty. Devoted mother of Suzanne (David) Rackley and the late Steven Diehl. Glamma of Miranda (Christopher) Coulter and Malisa (Jeremy) Mullins. Sister of G. Thomas (Christina) Toerner and sister in law of Carol (William) Niehaus. Barb passed away on Thursday, March 7, Age 81 years. Visitation Tuesday, March 12 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave. (Anderson Township). Burial St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597.
www.neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 9, 2019