Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
7820 Beechmont Ave.
Anderson Township, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Diehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara (Toerner) Diehl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara (Toerner) Diehl Obituary
Barbara Diehl

(nee Toerner)

Batavia - Wife of the late Albert Diehl. Loving companion of Timothy Doughty. Devoted mother of Suzanne (David) Rackley and the late Steven Diehl. Glamma of Miranda (Christopher) Coulter and Malisa (Jeremy) Mullins. Sister of G. Thomas (Christina) Toerner and sister in law of Carol (William) Niehaus. Barb passed away on Thursday, March 7, Age 81 years. Visitation Tuesday, March 12 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave. (Anderson Township). Burial St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597.

www.neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.