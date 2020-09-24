1/
Barbara Felthouse Ahrens
Barbara Felthouse Ahrens

Cincinnati - FELTHOUSE-ARHENS, Barbara A. (nee Millard). Beloved wife of the late David Felthouse and Frank Ahrens. Loving mother of Diana (Douglas) Harrison-Koller and Brian (Shelley) Felthouse. Cherished grandmother of Bradley, Brenda, Brandon and the late Craig. Also survived by many great-grandchildren. Passed away September 22, 2020 at the age of 82. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Monday from 5PM until 7PM. A Graveside Service will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery 11000 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery, Tuesday at 11AM. All who wish to attend please arrive at cemetery gates at 10:45AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Ohio Alley Cat Rescue. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
SEP
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
