Barbara Fleckenstein
Cincinnati - Barbara Fleckenstein, 76, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home. She liked to travel and loved her home life.
She is pre-deceased by one son - Robby Kidd and one sister- Norma Setters. She is survived by her husband of 34 years Eugene Fleckenstein, one son - Torry Fleckenstein, four daughters - Diane (Joe) Bonno, Lisa Fehring, Sally (Donnie) Gosney, and Spring (Mitch) Dornbusch. Two sisters - Judy Cuthbert and Karen (Larry) Marshall. Thirteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. Visitation 10am-1pm funeral to follow at 1 pm Wednesday, September 2, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial at Arlington Memorial Gardens, Cincinnati.
For online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com
Face masks and social distancing required.