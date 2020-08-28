1/1
Barbara Fleckenstein
Barbara Fleckenstein

Cincinnati - Barbara Fleckenstein, 76, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home. She liked to travel and loved her home life.

She is pre-deceased by one son - Robby Kidd and one sister- Norma Setters. She is survived by her husband of 34 years Eugene Fleckenstein, one son - Torry Fleckenstein, four daughters - Diane (Joe) Bonno, Lisa Fehring, Sally (Donnie) Gosney, and Spring (Mitch) Dornbusch. Two sisters - Judy Cuthbert and Karen (Larry) Marshall. Thirteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. Visitation 10am-1pm funeral to follow at 1 pm Wednesday, September 2, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial at Arlington Memorial Gardens, Cincinnati.

For online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com

Face masks and social distancing required.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
SEP
2
Funeral
01:00 PM
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
