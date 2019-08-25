|
|
Barbara H. Tackett (nee Moore)
Cincinnati - Loving wife of the late Charles E. Tackett. Dear mother of Judith (Calvin) Oeters and Patricia (Robert) Eldridge. Grandmother of Joshua Lewis (Joshua Glassburn) and Amber (Elijah) Wess. Great grandmother of Ethan and Erin Wess. Sister of the late Doris Westervelt, Juanita Holton and Virginia Matthews. Dear sister-in-law of Avinell Ratcliff. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Barbara passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at age 82. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Monday from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Hosptal Medical Center, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019